REGION — SeniorsPlus has announced its Online Education Center classes for February 2021. Due to the pandemic and current CDC guidelines, all classes are held virtually at this time. Classes and workshops are free, unless noted. Please register by emailing [email protected] or calling 795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241. For more information, visit seniorsplus.org/education-center.

CLASSES

Banking in 2021

Date: Tuesday, February 2

Time: 10:00-11:00AM

Instructor: Kendra Wheeler, Branch Manager at Bangor Savings Bank

Location: Zoom

Banking used to be simple. You would walk into a bank, withdraw or deposit money, and be on your way. But with changing times, comes new ways to do your banking. For better or worse, banking has evolved and we want to make sure you know all of your options. Join Kendra as she reviews the following and more!

1. What to look for in a bank in 2021

2. How can you protect yourself and loved ones while banking online.

3. Did you accidently share your banking accounts numbers? What now?

Introduce Your Pet(s) – A Social Hour!

Date: Wednesday, February 10

Time: 3:30-4:30PM

Instructor: SeniorsPlus Staff

Location: Zoom

Does physical distancing have you feeling down? Let’s try to connect for some fun – we want to meet your pet and hear from you! Join us with your pet(s), photos of your pet(s) past, or just yourself. We can’t wait to meet your furry-friends!

What is Relay Conference Captioning?

Date: Thursday, February 11

Start time: 1:00-2:00PM

Presenter: Debra Bare-Rogers, Disability Rights Maine

Location: Zoom

Video conference calls are becoming commonplace for many employees and employers. For some individuals, understanding what is being said on these calls can be difficult. Relay Conference Captioning (also known as RCC) is for individuals who are Deaf, hard of hearing or have speech difficulty hearing loss who want to actively participate in multi-party teleconference calls, and videoconferences, such as Zoom.

Want to see what RCC looks like? Go to https://www.sprintrelay.com/services/stc

Debra Bare-Rogers, TRS Advocate at Disability Rights Maine will be presenting. Debra will share how she uses Relay Conference Captioning and her experience as a woman with adult on-set hearing loss. Additional hearing loss resources, such as the Maine Relay and the Telecommunications Equipment Program (TEP) will be shared at this informative online presentation.

Join us to learn about these no-cost relay services available to Maine residents.

Writing Your Life Story

Date: Thursdays, February 11, 18, 25, March 4, 11, & 18 (6-weeks)

Time: 10:00-12:00PM

Instructor: Connie Jones, Surprised by Aging

Location: Zoom

We’ve all got stories! Wouldn’t it be great if we wrote them down – for ourselves and our families and friends? This informal class will get you on the road to writing about your life, from the mundane to the marvelous. You don’t have to be a “writer” to take this class, and this will not be a critique of your writing style or grammar. Each week there will be a writing assignment, with topics chosen by the group. At the end, you will have written the first six chapters of your life story. Take a chance on finding out that you’ve lived a pretty interesting life after all! Class limited to 8 people.

Zoom 101: Using Video Technology to Stay Connected

Date: Friday, February 12 OR 26

Time: 1:00-2:00PM

Instructor: SeniorsPlus Staff

Location: Zoom

Join us for this 1-hour class to become more familiar on how to use Zoom to participate in SeniorsPlus’ online classes, or to simply stay connected with friends and family near and far. You do not need a Zoom account or to download any apps to participate in this class, unless logging in from an Apple device. You do not need a video camera for your computer, although it is helpful. You can participate with computers or handheld devices. Educational material and resources will be provided for continued learning.

Zooming Together While Physically Apart

Date: Wednesday, February 17

Time: 10:00-11:00AM

Location: Zoom

SeniorsPlus has partnered with River Valley Healthy Communities Coalition and Healthy Oxford Hills to host Zooming Together While Physically Apart! We invite you to join us for our monthly Zoom call where we will spotlight a specific topic before opening up the conversation to the group – this is a time to learn, socialize, laugh, and have fun together.

In February we will be spotlighting the importance of being able to recognize fraud, scams, and what to do about it.

To help with food insecurity during this time, River Valley Healthy Communities Coalition will also be giving away one Hannaford gift card to an attendee.

Crafting with Corinne

Date: At your convenience

Time: At your convenience

Material Pick-Up: Week of February 24 (subject to change based on current CDC guidelines)

Instructor: Corinne Saindon

Location: Pre-recorded video/instructions

Cost: $5.00 for 2 project kit

Kids and grandchildren are so darn fun and cute. We will create a couple of interactive cards for them. All supplies provided except adhesive. Class limited to 10 people.

Medicare Made Simple

Date & time: At your convenience

Instructor: SeniorsPlus Staff

Location: Online video

Reach out to receive this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn how to navigate Medicare with this introductory course. Learn about your insurance options with Medicare, when to enroll or change plans, and how state law may affect your choices. This presentation is perfect for people who are new to Medicare or anyone who currently has Medicare and would like to learn more.

Cyber-Senior Mentors – A Tech Resource

Date & time: At your convenience – varies

Instructor: Cyber-Senior

Location: Phone and/or online

Due to COVID-19, Cyber-Senior Mentors are providing technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. If you are interested in group or 1-1 technology support, please reach out to us for their information. They have trained volunteers standing by to answer your tech questions and also to help you sign up for online training sessions.

CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUPS

Caregiver Support Groups

Dates & Times:

Monday, February 8 from 5:30-7:30PM

Thursday, February 25 from 8:00-10:00AM

Location: Zoom or Telephonic

Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience. Due to current public health concerns, the group will meet over the phone vs in-person.

Caregiver Support Newsletter

Did you know that SeniorsPlus started a quarterly Caregiver Support Newsletter in September? The goal of the newsletter is to share caregiver specific resources and opportunities to those in need.

If you or someone you know is in need of caregiver support and would like to receive the newsletter, please reach out. We’re happy to add you to our mailing list.

OTHER GROUPS

Coffee & Comfort

Date: Monday, February 1

Time: 3:00-4:30PM

Instructor: Beacon Hospice Staff

Location: Zoom or Telephone

Loss is hard. The great news is, no one needs to feel alone through their bereavement. Coffee & Comfort offers a safe place where one can receive the grief support they are seeking. Due to current public health concerns, the group will meet over Zoom versus in-person. Zoom phone and video-conferencing information will be provided to registrants.

Grieving Between the Lines

Dates: Thursdays, February 11 through March 4

Time: 10:00-11:30AM

Facilitator: Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice Staff

Location: Zoom or Telephone

We are excited to partner with experts at Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice to host a new and exciting group! This book club will focus around bereavement and grief support. The book to read for February is tuesdays with Morrie by Mitch Albom. The group will meet weekly for 4 weeks to gain support through discussion of the book. The group will be able to host a maximum of 15 people.

If you or someone you know could benefit from this, please reach out. Pre-registration is required and those who register will receive the link to join after registering. To register, please contact Amy Dulac, Bereavement Coordinator at [email protected] or 795-9468.

Virtual Knitting Group

Dates: Every other Wednesday – February 10 and 24

Time: 5:00-6:00PM

Group Lead: SeniorsPlus Staff

Location: Zoom

Join our knitting group to work on your own project, learn from others, and socialize!

HEALTHY LIVING FOR ME

We have scheduled our 2021 HL4ME virtual workshops! Workshops currently include Tai Chi for Health & Balance, Better Health NOW, Better Health Now with Diabetes toolkit, Better Health Now with Pain toolkit, and our Living Well workshops through Zoom! Below is a short list of upcoming workshops and their schedules. If you are interested in registering for one and don’t see a day and time that work for you – reach out! We have other workshops scheduled throughout 2021 and would be happy to get you into a workshop that works best for you and your schedule.

Living Well for Better Health through Zoom

Date: Wednesdays, February 24 through March 31

Time: 10:00-12:30PM

Location: Zoom

Cost: FREE

Now offering Living Well for Better Health through Zoom! This program is designed to help participants deal with chronic conditions. Topics include: techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility, and endurance; appropriate use of medications, communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals; nutrition; and how to evaluate new treatments. Participants will receive all workshop materials in the mail prior to starting the workshop.

Better Health Now with Diabetes Toolkit

Date: Thursdays, March 4 through April 8

Time: 9:00-10:00AM, 11:00-12:00PM, OR 1:00-2:00PM

Location: 1-1 Telephonic or Zoom

Cost: FREE

Better Health Now with Diabetes is a self-guided, evidence-based program. The program is designed to help participants deal with chronic conditions with a focus on diabetes management. Topics include: techniques to deal with the symptoms of diabetes, fatigue, pain, hyper/hypoglycemia, stress, depression, anger, fear and frustration; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength and endurance; healthy eating, appropriate use of medication; and working with healthcare providers. Participants of the workshop will work individually prior to 1-1 facilitator or small group weekly check-ins. Participants will receive the toolkit materials in the mail prior to starting the workshop.

Better Health Now with Pain Toolkit

Date: Tuesdays, March 9 through April 13

Time: 9:00-10:00AM OR 11:00-12:00PM

Location: 1-1 Telephonic or Zoom

Cost: FREE

Better Health Now with Pain is a self-guided, evidence-based program. The program is designed to help individuals deal with chronic conditions with a focus on pain management. Topics include: techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, isolation, and poor sleep; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength; appropriate use of medications, communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals; nutrition; pacing activity and rest; and how to evaluate new treatments. Participants of the workshop will work individually prior to 1-1 facilitator or small group weekly check-ins. Participants will receive the toolkit materials in the mail prior to starting the workshop.

Living Well with Chronic Pain through Zoom

Date: Thursdays, April 8 through May 13

Time: 1:00-3:30PM

Location: Zoom

Cost: FREE

Now offering Living Well with Chronic Pain through Zoom! This class is designed for people who are living with chronic pain. The workshop offers strategies for dealing with its symptoms. Topics include: techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, isolation, and poor sleep; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength; appropriate use of medications; communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals; nutrition; pacing activity and rest; and how to evaluate new treatments. Participants will receive all workshop materials in the mail prior to the start of the workshop.

Better Health Now with Diabetes Toolkit

Date: Wednesdays, April 21 through May 26

Time: 9:00-10:00AM OR 11:00-12:00PM

Location: 1-1 Telephonic or Zoom

Cost: FREE

Better Health Now with Diabetes is a self-guided, evidence-based program. The program is designed to help participants deal with chronic conditions with a focus on diabetes management. Topics include: techniques to deal with the symptoms of diabetes, fatigue, pain, hyper/hypoglycemia, stress, depression, anger, fear and frustration; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength and endurance; healthy eating, appropriate use of medication; and working with healthcare providers. Participants of the workshop will work individually prior to 1-1 facilitator or small group weekly check-ins. Participants will receive the toolkit materials in the mail prior to starting the workshop.

