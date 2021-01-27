LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus has announced its Online Education Center classes for February. Due to the pandemic and CDC guidelines, all classes are held virtually. Classes and workshops are free, unless noted. Register by emailing [email protected] or calling 207-795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241.

Classes

Banking in 2021: From 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, Zoom, instructor, Kendra Wheeler, branch manager at Bangor Savings Bank. Wheeler will review the following: What to look for in a bank in 2021; How can you protect yourself and loved ones while banking online; Did you accidently share your banking accounts numbers; and What now.

Introduce Your Pet(s) — A Social Hour!: From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, Zoom, SeniorsPlus staff. Join with pet(s), bring photos of pet(s) past or attend alone.

What is Relay Conference Captioning?: From 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, Zoom; Debra Bare-Rogers, Disability Rights Maine. Video conference calls are becoming commonplace. For some individuals, understanding what is being said on these calls can be difficult. Relay Conference Captioning (also known as RCC) is for individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech difficulty hearing loss who want to participate in multi-party teleconference calls and videoconferences, such as Zoom. To see what RCC looks like, go to sprintrelay.com/services/stc.

Writing Your Life Story: From 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, Feb. 11, 18, 25, March 4, 11, 18, Zoom, Connie Jones, Surprised by Aging. The informal class will get participants on the road to writing about their life. Each week there will be a writing assignment, with topics chosen by the group. Class limited to eight people.

Zoom 101: Using Video Technology to Stay Connected: From 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12 or 26, Zoom, SeniorsPlus staff. Become more familiar on how to use Zoom to participate in SeniorsPlus online classes or stay connected with friends and family. Educational material and resources will be provided.

Zooming Together While Physically Apart: From 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, Zoom. SeniorsPlus has partnered with River Valley Healthy Communities Coalition and Healthy Oxford Hills to host the program. A specific topic will be chosen before opening up the conversation to the group.

Crafting with Corinne: At one’s convenience. Material pick-up is the week of Feb. 24. Instructor is Corinne Saindon giving pre-recorded video/instructions. Cost is $5 for two-project kit. Create interactive cards for kids. All supplies provided except adhesive. Class limited to 10.

Medicare Made Simple: Date and time when convenient, SeniorsPlus staff, online video. Learn how to navigate Medicare.

Cyber-Senior Mentors — A Tech Resource: When convenient, Cyber-Senior, phone and/or online. Cyber-Senior mentors are providing technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults.

Grieving Between the Lines: From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, Feb. 11 through March 4, Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice Staff, Zoom or telephone. The book club will focus around bereavement and grief. The book to read for February is “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom. The group will meet weekly for four week. The group will be able to host 15 people. Preregistration is required and those who register will receive the link to join after registering. To register, contact Amy Dulac, bereavement coordinator, at [email protected] or 207-795-9468.

Virtual Knitting Group: From 5 to 6 p.m. every other Wednesday Feb. 10 and 24, Zoom, SeniorsPlus staff.

Living Well for Better Health through Zoom: From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 24 through March 31, Zoom, free. The program is designed to help participants deal with chronic conditions. Participants will receive workshop materials in the mail prior to starting the workshop.

Better Health Now with Diabetes Toolkit: From 9 to 10 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon or 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays, March 4 through April 8, 1-1 Telephonic or Zoom, free. It is a self-guided, evidence-based program. The program is designed to help participants deal with chronic conditions with a focus on diabetes management. Participants will receive the toolkit materials in the mail.

Better Health Now with Pain Toolkit: From 9 to 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, March 9 through April 13, 1-1 Telephonic or Zoom, free. It is a self-guided, evidence-based program designed to help individuals deal with chronic conditions with a focus on pain management. Participants will work individually prior to 1-1 facilitator or small group weekly check-ins. They will receive the toolkit materials in the mail prior to starting the workshop.

Living Well with Chronic Pain through Zoom: From 1 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 8 through May 13, Zoom, free. The class is designed for people who are living with chronic pain. The workshop offers strategies for dealing with its symptoms. Participants will receive workshop materials in the mail.

Better Health Now with Diabetes Toolkit: From 9 to 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, April 21 through May 26, 1-1 Telephonic or Zoom, free. Participants will work individually prior to 1-1 facilitator or small group weekly check-ins. They will receive the toolkit materials in the mail prior to starting the workshop.

For more information, visit seniorsplus.org/education-center.