PORTLAND — Activities organized to celebrate the fun, faith and family that define Maine’s Catholic schools highlight the Catholic Schools Week schedules across the state on Sunday through Saturday, Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, but teachers and administrators hope that it’s the ways in which the students will give back that will provide the most indelible memories.

The Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, the Make-A-Wish Maine, Catholic Charities Maine’s Refugee and Immigration Services, Camp Waban, St. Mary’s d’Youville Pavilion, Meals on Wheels and Woodlands Senior Living are some of the community organizations that will be the recipients of service projects during the week.

The students will also write letters, make cards and create other gifts of gratitude for residents at nursing homes, clergy and veterans, as well as healthcare workers, first responders and local businesses for their efforts during the pandemic.

Saint Dominic Academy, Lewiston/Auburn, has announced activities. Students on both campuses will complete service projects benefitting local organizations and groups to impart the importance of giving back to the community.

Students will create Valentine’s cards for residents at St. Mary’s d’Youville Pavilion in Lewiston, participate in a “hop-a-thon” for Meals on Wheels and write letters to residents at Woodlands Senior Living. The fifth-grade class will collect items for the Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice such as towel sets, lotion, toiletries, stationery sets and blank cards. The items will be picked up by a doctor from the organization during Catholic Schools Week. Hand-painted mugs, made by the students in recent months, will be delivered to local public servants and first responders in a show of gratitude for their efforts during the pandemic response.

Special activities are also planned for the week, including a winter carnival, “minute to win it” games, theme dress days, trivia competition and a schoolwide Mass that will be live-streamed throughout both campuses.

Additional schools and events will be added as schedules are confirmed at portlanddiocese.org/catholicschoolsweek2021.

Pictures and stories from Maine Catholic Schools Week can be found next week at facebook.com/portlanddiocese, twitter.com/portlanddiocese and instagram.com/portlanddioceseme.

