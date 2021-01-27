Wednesday, January 27
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Florida State
6:30 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida
7 p.m.
BTN — Penn State at Ohio State
CBSSN — Marquette at Providence
ESPN2 — Georgia at South Carolina
FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall
8 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina State
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas
9 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Maryland
CBSSN — Boise State at Colorado State
ESPN2 — Kansas State at Baylor
ESPNU — Washington State at Colorado
FS1 — St. John’s at DePaul
11 p.m.
FS1 — Utah State at Nevada (Las Vegas)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS2 — Marquette at Villanova
9:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Southwestern Invitational: Final Round, North Ranch Country Club, Westlake Village, Calif.
FIGURE SKATING
11 p.m.
NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas (taped)
GOLF
11 p.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
6:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN —LA Lakers at Philadelphia
8:30 p.m.
NBCSB — Boston at San Antonio
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Chicago at Nashville
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Manchester United
