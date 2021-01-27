LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library’s online catalog has some new features that will help you find even more books that you love! While searching titles, look under Extra Data for features such as About the Author, Look Inside, Professional Reviews, Reader Reviews, Awards, Tags, Reading Level, and Book Profile (for info such as location, characters, etc.). Best of all, click on You May Also Like to find books that are similar to your favorites!

We have a new online program for February! Join us Thursdays at 4 p.m. on Facebook for Cultivating Compassion, mindful activities to help us connect with and cultivate our compassion for ourselves and for others.

Looking for a way to get away? Use our prompts from our Armchair Traveler game to tell a story! We post our prompts Tuesdays at 1 p.m. on Facebook.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday for stories, songs, and rhymes at Online Story Time. Tune in on February 10 for a special Valentine’s Day Story Time!

Watch Bonkers for Books on Saturday, February 13 and Saturday, February 27 at noon for book recommendations and to see what is new on our shelves.

This month’s book club selection is Hidden History of Maine by Harry Gratwick. The discussion will take place over Zoom on Thursday, February 11 at 3 p.m. Please contact the library if you would like a copy of the book up for discussion and an email invite to the Zoom meeting.

The library will be closed Tuesday, February 16 in observance of President’s Day.

In order to do our part in slowing the community spread of Covid-19, Treat Memorial Library is providing curbside service only at this time. Curbside service for pick-up of books and other library materials will be available Tuesdays, Wednesday, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Log into your account, reserve available items, and we will call you to make an appointment for pick up. You may also call the library to reserve. For those who prefer browsing, curbside menus will also be available to help with your book selection. Staff will also be available to assist with printing, copies, and faxing through curbside. Inter-library loan services will also still be available. Please call 897-3631 if you have any questions. Please be safe and well! Thank you for your help and cooperation during this time.

Any questions or for more information, please call the Library at 897-3631. Always remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook for any new developments.