Wayne DeLano. Photo by John Steele

A Wayne DeLano livestream concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, via the Camden Opera House Facebook page (facebook.com/camdenoperahouse).

The Camden Opera House SoundCheck series continues with a streaming performance by acclaimed saxophonist, pianist, arranger and composer accompanied by David Clarke on guitar and bass. Those who attend can hear a whole mess of traditional bebop and modern jazz tunes, some penned by DeLano and others fresh arrangements of standards.

For more information, visit camdenoperahouse.com.

