Valuable updates on COVID vaccine from Central Maine Healthcare: “Supplies of vaccine are limited, and it will take time for enough to be produced for all Americans. Central Maine Healthcare looks forward to vaccinating Maine residents 70 years and older who have been prioritized in Phase 1b. We are coordinating with the Maine CDC to plan for the vaccination of this group, which will depend on vaccine availability.” They ask that you not call for more information, but consult their website for updates: https://www.cmhc.org/about-us/cmh-alert/. More information is available at https://www.maine.gov/covid19/vaccines.

Worried about the isolation of this pandemic winter? Here’s a good article from AARP, “Is it Worth Creating a Winter Pod?” (https://www.aarp.org/health/healthy-living/info-2021/winter-covid-pods.html?)

Remember the days before many of our activities abruptly ended last March? We don’t know when those days will return, but THEY WILL. In the meantime, people are finding a number of ways to keep their lives meaningful.

Many community members have enjoyed the Tai Chi classes taught by Karen Reilly. She is still teaching them – through Zoom. Karen explains that “Tai Chi Sun style is a physician-recommended, low-impact set of movements that improve flexibility, balance and relaxation. Movements are slow, fluid, controlled, and gentle, emphasizing body alignment, weight transfer and internal focus.”

A new Tai Chi class, sponsored by Seniors Plus, begins on March 8. Karen is not teaching next term, but she encourages that classes are “easy to follow, easy to ask questions or comment. And best, stay fit without winter traveling. All you need is a computer or tablet. Assistance with setting up zoom connection is readily available. Classes are limited and in high demand, so sign up soon.” Register online at: https://healthylivingforme.org/classes or contact Maija Dyke at SeniorsPlus ([email protected] or 207-513-3744).

Who would have thought that seeing little faces in boxes on a computer screen could keep us company! But Zoom has provided a number of valuable resources and outlets for people. And it’s not too late to start. If you’re not totally comfortable with using it, SeniorsPlus offers a class called Zoom 101: Using Video Technology to Stay Connected. To learn more about this and many other online classes and group activities: https://www.seniorsplus.org/assets/ed_center_january_2021.pdf.

The Age-Friendly Community Initiative has incorporated some specific COVID-related projects into our programming, which are listed on our current flyer, available in the Bethel Foodliner.

FMI: phone 207-824-4444, email [email protected], visit our FaceBook page or website www.agefriendlybethel.org.

