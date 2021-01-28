A friend once said, “the more ads you see for something, the worse it is for you.” They were talking about junk food, but I could say the same for Central Maine Power/Avangrid, who’ve spent $16 million to sell us on the New England Clean Energy Connect, a project Mainers know precious little about.
NECEC might be a good investment for these companies, but isn’t good for Maine.
There will be new short-term jobs constructing the corridor. There will also be job losses in outdoor recreation, and at biomass plants and lumber mills.
Discounts to CMP ratepayers will be spread over 40 years which, according to Natural Resources Council of Maine, will reduce monthly electric bills by 6 cents.
River ecology and water quality in Maine’s north woods will be impacted, affecting native brook trout, threatened Canada lynx and endangered wood turtles.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Community
‘Relief Conspiracy’ exhibit to open at the Harlow
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Normand R. Bosse
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Arlene E. Blouin
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Doris A Drake
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Doris A Drake