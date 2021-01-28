Charges

Lewiston

• Matthew Lavoie, 31, of 142 College St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 10:26 p.m. Wednesday at 70 Blake St.

• Eric Lundin, 44, listed as transient, on charges of domestic assault and violating conditions of release, 10:53 p.m. Wednesday at 87 Bartlett St.

• Scott Holden, 35, of Otisfield, on charges of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, possession of methamphetamine and cocaine, violating conditions of release, refusal to submit to arrest and failure to provide correct name, 6:05 a.m. Thursday on Main Street.

Auburn

• Noah Vye, 25, of 21 Sterling Road, on a charge of domestic assault, 7:10 p.m. Wednesday at 21 Kilsyth St.

Androscoggin County

• Alton Lane, 21, of 895 Sawyer Road, Greene, arrested by Sabattus police on charges of violating bail and violating probation, 2:44 a.m. Thursday in Sabattus.

