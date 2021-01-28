BETHEL — Chef Sayvepen “Sav” Sengsavang of Le Mu Eats will be taking his cooking talents to the next level Tuesday, Feb. 2 when he competes on the Food Network television series “Supermarket Stakeout.”

The show airs at 10 p.m. on the Food Network, with each episode starting with four chefs who are tasked with making dishes from the items they buy from shoppers exiting the supermarket. A few additional items are also provided for the chefs to use.

According to a Facebook post made by Le Mu Eats, Sav had been approached by the network about participating on the show and after originally deciding to pass on the offer, he chose to go outside his “comfort zone.”

“Being on the show was something that was definitely outside my comfort zone, I’m glad I went,” he said. “I was able to push myself to a place where I had never been before, cooking with that much pressure around you, adrenaline pumping at a high level. Something I don’t think I would have experienced had I not gone on the show.”

Sav has never competed in any cooking competitions before, according to the post.

Supermarket Stakeout first aired in 2019 and is currently hosted by chef Alex Guarnaschelli.

