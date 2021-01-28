CANTON — The annual town meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the town ball field on School Street,  selectmen decided Thursday.

They also approved a 10-page town website to be created by Expenet Technologies for $1,000.

A fireproof safe for the town office was OK’d to replace one that does not have a fire safety rating, Selectman Carole Robbins said after the meeting.

Town Clerk Carol Buzzell said dog owners have a 30-day waiver on licensing their animals, per the state’s emergency declaration related to the pandemic. The usual deadline is Jan. 31.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Canton Maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles