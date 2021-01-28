CANTON — The annual town meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the town ball field on School Street, selectmen decided Thursday.
They also approved a 10-page town website to be created by Expenet Technologies for $1,000.
A fireproof safe for the town office was OK’d to replace one that does not have a fire safety rating, Selectman Carole Robbins said after the meeting.
Town Clerk Carol Buzzell said dog owners have a 30-day waiver on licensing their animals, per the state’s emergency declaration related to the pandemic. The usual deadline is Jan. 31.
