NORWAY — Norway Memorial Library will host a virtual conversation and Q & A about the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, February 9, at 5 p.m.

Dr. Sarah Wilson, MD of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics at Western Maine Primary Care and Western Maine Pediatrics and Jennifer Blastow, APRN-FNP at Western Maine Primary Care, will present general information and answer questions from attendees.

If you would like to submit a question in writing ahead of time, please send it to Beth Kane, Norway Memorial Library Director, at [email protected]

To participate, visit Norway Memorial Library’s website at www.norway.lib.me.us and use the link to attend the Zoom meeting. If you are unable to attend the live meeting, watch for the link to a recording of the meeting on the library’s website.

For more information call 207-743-5309 ext. 1 or visit the library’s website at www.norway.lib.me.us

