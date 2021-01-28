Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA — Springfield College has named Kaitlyn Plummer from Naples, ME to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2020 fall semester. Plummer has a primary major of Health Science/Occupational Therapy.

The criteria for selection to the Dean’s List are as follows: The student must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework for the term, exclusive of “P” grades. The student must not have any incompletes or missing grades in the designated term. The student must have a minimum semester grade average of 3.500 for the term.

Lasell

NEWTON, MA — Lasell University students has named Sarah Walton of Mechanic Falls to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List for strong academic performance, with a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Roger Williams

BRISTOL, RI — Select students have been named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester. The following students have earned this achievement: Garrett McLaughlin of South Paris and Delaney Meserve of Waterford.

