AUBURN — The husband and wife Kindie duo, Fun Run, are taking on the challenges of being children’s musicians during a pandemic.

When the state shut down last spring, Zack and Mia Reinstein had to cancel all upcoming shows. In order to continue to provide entertainment for their fans, mostly children ages 3 to 10, they followed the lead of nationally known celebrities by broadcasting live shows from their living room on social media. Throughout the pandemic, they have been able to perform several virtual concerts through Maine libraries.

Fun Run will present a live virtual concert at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, on the Auburn Public Library Facebook Page.

Kindie Rock, or kids independent music, is a growing genre. Prior to spring of 2019, Fun Run was building a fan base and growing in popularity with concerts at local libraries, school summer programs and community events. A Fun Run show brings family-friendly sing-along songs to children that their parents will enjoy as well. Their songs tell stories that range from adventurous dogs and ladybugs to teaching kindness.

Most recently, Fun Run’s song “Let Your Words Fly” was included in a collection of songs by Kindie artists that were written in response to COVID-19. The song was inspired by news footage of people in Italy singing out their windows each night to lend comfort, support and hope to those isolated around the world.

For more information about Fun Run, check out facebook.com/funrunband.