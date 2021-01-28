ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer two new webinars about cooking with Maine foods from 2–2:45 p.m. Feb. 9 and Feb. 23.

“Cooking with the Maine Harvest” opens with a webinar about how to use an electric pressure cooker, followed two weeks later with another webinar about reducing food waste in the home kitchen. Instructors share recipes and techniques in an interactive format in this webinar series, which continues through the spring.

Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional. Register on the program webpage to receive the link and resources. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate McCarty, 207.781.6099; [email protected]

About the University of Maine Cooperative Extension:

As a trusted resource for over 100 years, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has supported UMaine’s land and sea grant public education role by conducting community-driven, research-based programs in every Maine county. UMaine Extension helps support, sustain and grow the food-based economy. It is the only entity in our state that touches every aspect of the Maine Food System, where policy, research, production, processing, commerce, nutrition, and food security and safety are integral and interrelated. UMaine Extension also conducts the most successful out-of-school youth educational program in Maine through 4-H.

