READFIELD — Ella Schmidt scored 13 points to lead Maranacook to a 45-34 girls basketball victory over Mt. Blue on Thursday.

Grace Dwyer added 11 points for Maranacook, while Kayleigh Kubicki contributed eight and Gabby Green had seven.

Eva Stevens led Mt. Blue with nine points, and Katelyn Daggett had eight.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MARANACOOK 75, MT. BLUE 33: Cash McClure tossed in a game-high 25 points and Casey Cormier added 10 as the Black Bears ran away with a decisive victory over the Cougars in Farmington.

Maranacook held Mt. Blue to seven points in the first half, while building a 37-7 lead.

Evans Sterling turned in a 13-point performance for the Cougars.

