LEWISTON — Job Corps is currently enrolling youth 16-24 years old, who are interested in learning career training in areas such as Automotive, Welding, Healthcare, Electrical, Culinary Arts, among others, through FREE training. Virtual and online learning options available. Earn HSD/HSE and driver’s license at the same time. Housing and meals included at no cost. Job Placement once program is complete. Call/text Amy Boclair at the Lewiston Job Corps Office today at (207) 458-5369 or email at [email protected] for more information.

