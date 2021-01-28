NORWAY — Feeling lonesome and bored while social distancing? Then look no further than Maine Trivia Night on Tuesday, February 23, 6:30-8 p.m. Try answering some questions about the state’s culture and history while teaming up with others. Please have a pencil and paper handy and grab your favorite beverage and snack if desired. Let’s have some fun!
Please register by calling 743-5309 ext. 1, e-mailing [email protected], or stopping by the information desk to receive the Zoom link. This program is free and open to the public.
