PARIS — Norway-Paris Paris Fish and Game is putting on an NRA Refuse to be a Victim Seminar on February 13. Starting at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. at the Norway-Paris Fish and Game clubhouse at 744 Buckfield Road, South Paris, Maine. Cost of the seminar is $5.00 for club members and $10 for non-members.

One of the most important tips toward ensuring your own safety is having a personal safety strategy in place before you need it. NRA’s Refuse to be a Victim program teaches the tips and techniques you need to be alerted to dangerous situations and to avoid criminal confrontation. The Refuse to be a Victim program is not a firearms or self-defense class.

It is a seminar that will help you improve your personal safety strategies and will provide you with valuable information that you can apply in every area of your life. We will talk about the psychology of criminal predators and discuss such topics as mental preparedness, physical security and home security. Other topics are automobile security, travel, technological security and personal protection devices.

You will receive the NRA Refuse to be a Victim handbook which contains all the topics discussed during the seminar and more.

If you would like to attend this seminar, please contact Deb Schilling at [email protected] Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating is limited so you must make a reservations to attend.

filed under: