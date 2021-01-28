During these times of lunacy, chaos and fear for all Americans, I thought it might be a welcome time to praise the lovely Christmas decorations in downtown Lewiston. To those responsible, please accept our thanks for the beautiful sights, bringing much needed smiles during these uncertain times.
Rachel Cyr, Lewiston
