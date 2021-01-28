BRIDGTON — Many of us have been spending a lot more time at home these days. A pandemic will do that to you! It is frustrating but, if you look on the bright side, there can be some benefits. Members of the Bridgton Art Guild have put together an exhibit of works created during this time which ponder the meaning of home, called “Sanctuary.”

Perhaps it has been nice to spend more time with family. Maybe you’ve been able to practice gratitude for all that you have. Conceivably, you’ve been able to get more in touch with your creative side. An exhibit showing off some of these ideas is a positive thing. Karen McDonnell, one of the exhibitors, depicted the shelter of a Tree of Life within the unifying spirit of an Orb, inspired in part by the lyrics of the song “Somewhere: Peace and quiet, and open air, time to learn, time to care, we’ll find a new way of living, we’ll find there’s a way of forgiving…somewhere.”

The “Sanctuary” Show will be on display at the gallery through February 26. Gallery 302 is located at 112 Main Street in Bridgton, ME. For more information, call 207-647-2787 or visit gallery302.com

