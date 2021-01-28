Thursday, January 28
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Oregon State at Southern California
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi
ESPNU — North Carolina (Asheville) at Winthrop
FS1 — Michigan State at Rutgers
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Memphis at Southern Methodist
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Alabama (Birmingham) at Middle Tennessee State
ESPN — Houston at Tulane
ESPNU — Belmont at Austin Peay
FS1 — Wyoming at San Diego State
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Stanford at Arizona
11 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico at Fresno State
FS1 — California at Arizona State
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
BTN — Michigan State at Maryland
6 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami
BTN — Northwestern at Iowa
ESPN2 — Connecticut at Arkansas
6:30 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Kentucky
7 p.m.
ESPN — South Carolina at Mississippi State
8 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville
BTN — Ohio State at Indiana
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Auburn
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
2:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Portland at Houston
10 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NESN — Pittsburgh at Boston
SAILING
12:30 a.m. (Friday)
NBCSN — America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur
TENNIS
9:30 p.m.
TENNIS — A Day at the Drive – Adelaide Exhibition Day Session
3:30 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — A Day at the Drive – Adelaide Exhibition Night Session

