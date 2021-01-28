Thursday, January 28

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Oregon State at Southern California

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi

ESPNU — North Carolina (Asheville) at Winthrop

FS1 — Michigan State at Rutgers

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Southern Methodist

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Alabama (Birmingham) at Middle Tennessee State

ESPN — Houston at Tulane

ESPNU — Belmont at Austin Peay

FS1 — Wyoming at San Diego State

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stanford at Arizona

11 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico at Fresno State

FS1 — California at Arizona State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

BTN — Michigan State at Maryland

6 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami

BTN — Northwestern at Iowa

ESPN2 — Connecticut at Arkansas

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Kentucky

7 p.m.

ESPN — South Carolina at Mississippi State

8 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville

BTN — Ohio State at Indiana

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Auburn

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

2:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Portland at Houston

10 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NESN — Pittsburgh at Boston

SAILING

12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBCSN — America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur

TENNIS

9:30 p.m.

TENNIS — A Day at the Drive – Adelaide Exhibition Day Session

3:30 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — A Day at the Drive – Adelaide Exhibition Night Session

filed under: