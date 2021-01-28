NORWAY — Wishing you could hop on a plane and get away for a while? Instead, take a “Blind Trip with a Book” at Norway Memorial Library. To participate, visit the library beginning February 1, and choose a book from the “Blind Trip” display. Choose a book based only on the country where it takes place. Discover new titles, authors, and genres while taking a virtual trip.

Participants will read at least 50 pages, complete a comment card entry form, and enter it by Monday, March 1, for a chance to win a box of chocolates. The drawing is on Tuesday, March 2. The winner will be notified by telephone.

For more information call 207-743-5309 ext. 1 or visit the library’s website at www.norway.lib.me.us.

