AUBURN — Four cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Roak Block, a subsidized apartment building for elderly or disabled residents. One person has been hospitalized.

Residents are not required to report cases to building officials, so it’s unclear whether there may be more cases.

“We only know what we know when somebody comes to us and tells us. We can’t go out asking people,” Auburn Housing Authority Executive Director Martin Szydlowski said.

It’s also unclear whether the cases stemmed from the same place or person, or whether the virus was contracted outside the apartment building at 144-170 Main St.

Roak Block has 74 residents. Unlike an assisted living facility, where residents share dining and living quarters, Roak Block residents have their own apartments. The building does have a community room, but that closed last spring when the pandemic began.

A notice has been posted on the building’s door to warn visitors that there are active cases on the property.

