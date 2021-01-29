100 Years Ago: 1921

The ladies of the High St. Congregational Church, Auburn, have invited the ladies of the Sixth Street Congregational Church, Auburn, and Pine Street Congregational Church, Lewiston, to attend a meeting at the High St. Church, at 2:30 o’clock, Tuesday afternoon. The speaker for the afternoon will be Miss Caroline Smiley, who five years ago, was commissioned at the Pine St. Church, for foreign missionary work. She has been in India for the last four years and has a message of great Interest to deliver at this meeting. All of the Ladies and girls of the High St. Church are urged to attend as this is to be a meeting of special importance. Tea will be served at the close of the meeting.

50 Years Ago: 1971

Norris Ingersoll, superintendent of Auburn Parks and Recreation Department will speak at the Mechanic Falls High School auditorium at 7:30 and 2 pm. Wednesday. The topic will be about a summer recreation program and he will illustrate his talk with slides. The program is sponsored by the Tri Town Community Action Group. which is attempting to generate interest in a summer youth recreation program in this town. The meeting is open to all interested residents of Mechanic Falls.

25 Years Ago: 1996

The site of a once-famous Victorian hotel on Route 4 in Auburn is now the property of the Lewiston-Auburn Watershed Protection Commission. The commission bought the vacant half-acre lot where the popular Lake Grove House once stood for $20,600 at a recent auction. The land’s assessed value was $60,600. It is an important purchase for the commission and “a great deal,” said former commission Chairman Mark Adams. Adams said one of the main objectives of the protection commission is to buy key properties around Lake Auburn to protect its purity. The lake is the Twin Cities’ drinking water source. This piece of property fits right in with that plan, he said. “This is an important addition to the 750 acres of land the commission owns of the Lake Auburn watershed,” agreed Auburn Water District Superintendent Normand Lamie.

The material used in Looking Back is produced exactly as it originally appeared although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: