I’m very upset about the fact that Sen. Rand Paul has succeeded in convincing the Republican Party that the impeachment of Donald Trump is unconstitutional — after all that he caused to happen at our Capitol Building.

Trump has a lifelong history of taking advantage of people and constantly tweeting negative messages to confuse and divide people. I am totally amazed that the party refuses to see the facts before it. Its members are so afraid to lose their position of power.

Republican Party members need to remember that they were elected to be servants of the people, just like Democratic Party members, and their jobs are to create bills that will benefit all Americans. They are not there just to get rich and enjoy huge benefits at our expense.

We need to always do our best to remember that Republicans and Democrats are not supposed to be enemies; we need to be tolerant, patient and civil with each other. We need to focus on once again being all together as members of the United States of America.

Lou Giard, Turner