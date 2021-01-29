MECHANIC FALLS – Louise S. Mitchell, 85, born in Sedgewick, died Jan. 27, 2021, at Androscoggin Hospice House Auburn, from a stroke surrounded by loved ones.

Louise married Phil in 1953, had five children, you could always find her in the kitchen with something baking in the oven! She was known for her baking specialties like, whoopie pies, peanut butter fudge and banana bread! Beautiful cakes of all occasions, she was most pride to make her children’s wedding cakes on their special day! Many others enjoyed and were blessed by her attention to detail and creative baking.

A true angel called back to heaven, Louise was a beloved active member of Marston’s Corner Baptist Church in Auburn for 60 years. She touched many hearts and every baby that entered. She inspired many with kind words and meals, holding many positions in the church she was recently (2019) honored at a banquet by the ladies of the church.

She was passionate about cooking, caring for others, and doll collecting. Always doing many good deeds she enjoyed many hobbies throughout the years sewing, dancing, snowmobiling, and later in life she enjoyed travel, walking her dog and exercising.

Survived by her husband of 67 years, Phillip A. Mitchell Sr.; children, Gail Fernett husband Greg of Virginia, sons, Mark Bonin, Ryan Fernett, Charles Fernett, Cindy Wadsworth husband George of Auburn, children Corey Lamontagne, Chris Lamontagne, Candice Lamontagne, Phil Mitchell Jr. wife Diane of Minot, sons Phil Mitchell III, Todd Mitchell, Brian Mitchell of Minot, daughters, Amy Bean, Angela Mitchell, Amanda Bryant, Barbara Reed husband Andrew of Poland, children John Varney Jr., Sarah Hiebert, Elizabeth Giarusso, Katie Knapp, Brian Varney, plus the grandchildren’s spouses; 28 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Melba Smith of Massachusetts; special family friend, Nancy Labbe; dog, Beatrice.

Predeceased by father, Cecil Smith, mother, Barbara Smith; and sister, Beverly Helms.

Memorial service will be held in spring.

Donations may be made in her memory to Androscoggin Hospice House of Auburn, androscoggin.org