MECHANICS FALLS – Wayne P. Andrews, passed away Jan. 25, 2021, in Auburn.He was born Sept. 16, 1946, in Albany, Maine, the son of Ray and Sarah Andrews.Wayne was a high school graduate and was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.Wayne was retired from Poland Spring Bottling Co.Surviving are his spouse, Lorraine Andrews; daughter, Kelly Andrews; granddaughters, Sarah and Samantha Hinson; great-grandchildren, Lilah, Harper, Isaiah and Eden-Jean.Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.