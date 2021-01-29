The Franklin County Animal Shelter has announced the Pets of the Week. The shelter is doing their part to control the spread of COVID-19 and will be closed to walk-ins and limiting community contact until further notice. They will continue offering adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638. The shelter is located at 550 Industry Road, Farmington. This week, the Pets of the Week are Clark and Otis. Cats and dogs are spayed or neutered prior to adoption and have been vaccinated for rabies, treated for fleas, microchipped and have had nail trims. For more information, contact 207-778-2638, fcanimalshelter.org or facebook. com/fcanimalshelter.

There are no dogs available at the moment, but here is Clyde, a male cat, 4-6 Years: “Oh, hi there. My name is Clyde. I am a shy dude that gets along really well with the other cat social cats here at the shelter. I take a little while to warm up to strangers, and am a little overwhelmed by my new surroundings here.” (Photo Credit: Kalina Paige Photography)

filed under: