Chad Lagrange sprinkles sand Friday afternoon around a driveway on Elm Street in Auburn. He lives nearby but helps keep the sidewalks, driveways and steps of this and other buildings in the neighborhood safe and gives him a chance to chat with neighbors. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Chad Lagrange pulls a wagon full of sand up a driveway Friday afternoon on Elm Street in Auburn. He lives around the corner but helps keep the sidewalks, driveways and steps of this and other buildings in the neighborhood safe by shoveling and scraping the snow and ice in addition to laying down sand and salt. It also gives him a chance to chat with his neighbors. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
auburn maine, feature
Related Stories
Latest Articles