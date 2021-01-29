REGION — All University of Maine Athletic teams will not compete on the road or on campus through at least Feb. 4, at which time we will review next steps. This coincides with sports schedules that are under constant revision by our conferences and leagues. This also reflects priorities of UMaine leadership as we all focus on a safe and healthy return for the spring semester.

UMaine’s winter sports programs will continue preparing for upcoming competitions within health and safety guidelines. We look forward to resuming competition at the appropriate time.

At this time, there are positive COVID-19 cases in UMaine Athletics, and all health and safety protocols are in place, including contract tracing, quarantining and isolating. To protect the privacy of student-athletics and employees, no details will be released.

UMaine Athletics is following all state, University of Maine System, Conference and NCAA guidelines. Testing for the programs continues for all Tier I personnel, which includes student-athletes, coaches, and support staff. America East requires antigen testing for all Tier I personnel five days a week in preparation for competitions; Hockey East requires antigen testing for all Tier I personnel seven days a week.

UMaine continues to follow all COVID-19 related health and safety guidance while monitoring the status of the pandemic in Maine and throughout the region.

filed under: