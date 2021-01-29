REGION — Maine residents from all parts of the state will have a chance to attend Arts Education Advocacy Day this year. Normally held at the Augusta State House, but canceled last spring due to the pandemic, Advocacy Day will this year be presented virtually on February 17, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Organized by the Maine Alliance for Arts Education and the Arts are Basic Coalition, the event will focus both on the importance of arts instruction during this challenging year, and the difficulties the pandemic has imposed on it.

The webinar session, available through registration, will include reports from Governor Janet Mills, Education Commissioner Pender Makin, and the leaders of the four professional education associations representing music, art, dance and theatre that make up the ABC coalition. Maine student advocates will also have a significant role, both in the February 17th event and the days immediately following, when arts student teams from high schools around the state will be meeting separately with their local legislators. The ABC Student Leadership Group, a recently formed student contingent of ABC, is helping to organize the school teams. For more information about Advocacy Day and how to register visit www.maineartsed.org. Contact Person: Susan Potters, Executive Director, Maine Alliance for Arts Education, Email: [email protected] Phone: (207) 439-3169.

