WEST PARIS — The First Universalist Church of West Paris has announced its February services.

Worship begins at 9 a.m., and all are welcome. The church is following COVID-19 safety practices of wearing masks and social distancing. Members are not singing during the hymns, but Tom Coolidge is providing music. The schedule is as follows:

Feb. 7, Visions of Paradise: led by the Rev. Fayre Stephenson. Unitarian Universalism’s commitments to justice and divine love extend back to the 17th century. The names of early church leaders who laid the groundwork may surprise some. Members will explore early Universalist roots.

Feb. 14, From Light-to-Light Luke 9:28-36: It is Transfiguration Sunday on the Christian calendar. The service will be led by the Rev. William Campbell, who will take a look at the importance of light in the scriptures and in lives.

Feb. 21, Synergy: Led by Stephenson. Using Joan Ryan’s book, “Intangibles,” the service will be an exploration of the elusive, indefinable spirit that sometimes allows underdogs to excel.

Feb. 28, So, What Else is New? Luke 5:1-11: Jesus calls flawed human beings as his disciples. Discussion will be on imperfections and committing to the work to be done.

For more information about the church and services, contact Marta Clements, 207-674-2143, [email protected], or Bob Clifford, 207-674-3442, [email protected] To learn more about the Unitarian-Universalist Association, visit uua.org.