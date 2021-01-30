The Maine Nordiques have had the New Jersey Titans’ number in the teams’ first four meetings this year.

The four-game win streak was snapped Saturday when the Titans came away with a 3-1 win at the Middletown Ice World Arena in Middletown, New Jersey.

The loss means the Nordiques (16-9-1, 33 points) are now in a first-place tie with the Johnstown Tomahawks (15-4-3, 33 points) in the North American Hockey League’s East Division.

Blake Humphrey had a goal and an assist to lead the Titans (8-12-5, 21 points), who are in fourth in the East Division.

The Titans took a 1-0 lead when Stephen Willey, who has committed to play at Army after his time in junior hockey is over, beat Nordiques goalie Tyriq Outen (31 saves) on a 2-on-1 midway through the first period. Jack Karlsson recorded the assist.

With three-plus minutes remaining in the first period, the Titans thought they jammed the puck past Outen again, but the net came off its moorings prior the puck crossing the line. The Titans’ lead remained 1-0 heading to the second period.

The Nordiques had two power plays in the first 10 minutes of the second period but didn’t generate much offense. They iced the puck twice on the first power play and and once more on the second.

Maine went 0-for-5 on the man advantage, while the Titans were 1-for-2.

Willey’s future Army teammate, Auburn native Reese Farrell, tied the game for the Nordiques when he slipped the puck past New Jersey goalie Berk Berkeliev (25 saves) on a backhand. Farrell’s goal, which came a little past the 10-minute mark of the second period, his sixth of the season.

The Titans regained the lead when Jake LaRusso tipped a Blake Humphrey shot past Outen on a power play with less than six minutes remaining in the second period. Caleb Price had the secondary assist.

Humphrey notched his second point of the evening with a goal from the slot five minutes into the third period that pushed the Titans’ advantage to 3-1.

The Nordiques were awarded a penalty shot just past the seven minute mark of the third period when the Titans player covered the puck with his hand in the crease. Stefan Owens took the attempt for the Nordiques, but the puck rolled off his stick and Berkeliev was able to poke-check it away.

Maine heads back on the road for its next set of games Feb. 8-9 against the Maryland Black Bears.

