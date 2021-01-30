100 Years Ago: 1921

The Pop Concert, second in the series of competitive entertainments by the Lewiston and Auburn Shrine club, will be held tonight at Kora Temple. The place was decorated for the occasion, last night and the committee In charge admits that it looks hotter than when decorated by the committee on the last entertainment. This evening’s program is to be replete with novel features. The entertainment is to be novel and the same is said to be true of the refreshments. Percy Weymouth, superintendent of the Portland-Lewiston Interurban. is also superintendent of this undertaking and no stone has been left unturned to make this far ahead of the first In the series.

50 Years Ago: 1971

A resume of Maine’s Sesquicentennial year was recently presented for members of the Auburn Art Club meeting at the Kate J. Anthony House, Auburn. Brig. Gen. Ralph B. Skinner, Auburn’s city historian, author, newsman and radio commentator was the speaker and he described several of the important events which were a part of the sesquicentennial year. Hostesses for the afternoon included Mrs. M.S. Fitzherbert, Mrs. F. Owen Stevens, Mrs. William A. Greenleaf and Mrs. Roger L. Williams.

25 Years Ago: 1996

Seven students from Lewiston High School will travel to Winthrop Saturday to train for a mock legislative session in May. Adults involved view the annual Youth in Government program, sponsored by the State YMCA of Maine, as a way for students to build confidence and learn how their government works. “It’s a great learning process for them. It’s as real-life as you’re going to get,” said Michael Beaulieu, who teaches college-level American government and advanced placement American History at LHS. “They get an understanding that compromise is essential.”

The material used in Looking Back is produced exactly as it originally appeared although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

