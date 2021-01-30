AUBURN – James A. Greenwood, 82, of Auburn, passed away peacefully, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at his home with his loving family by his side.He was born Jan. 23, 1939 at his grandfather Stanley’s farm in Albion, the son of Forest W. Greenwood and Doris V. (Stanley) Greenwood. He attended school in Wales, and graduated from Monmouth Academy in 1957. Jim was born to be a farmer. He often said he felt closest to God on his tractor in the hayfields. James married Marilyn Sanborn in 1958 and they started their life together in Wales, moving to Westbrook to work at Keith Clark’s Dairy Farm, later moving to Greene in 1962 where he purchased his first farm and started a family. He and Marilyn had four children. In May of 1978, James married his wife of 42 years, Charlene Morgan. They lived in several communities the most recent being Auburn. James and Charlene had three children together. James was a proud 50 year member of the Masons Ashlar Lodge #105 A.F. & A.M. and served for over 30 years as a DeMolay Dad and Advisor. He held the offices of Chairman of the advisory board, Chapter Dad, Assistant Executive Director for the State of Maine DeMolay. James sat on the board of Kora DeMolay and DeMolay Pinetree Youth Council for 20 years. James loved the art of the “deal” and his buying and selling of cattle, feed and straw. His dealings took him all over New England, Canada and the Northeast. Although he was not able to farm for the last 25 years of his life he often said he wished he had a few Jersey cows to milk. James had many wonderful friends from all his travels. He is survived by his wife Charlene Greenwood of Auburn; his children, Rodney Greenwood and wife Elaine of Washington State, Ronald Greenwood and wife Terri of Livermore, Betsy Gilbert and husband Remi of Sabattus, Randall Greenwood of Wales, Amber Greenwood of Winthrop, Matthew Greenwood and wife Khristen of Litchfield, Nathaniel Greenwood and wife Mindy of Auburn, Daniel Orff of Waldoboro, and Meghan Orff of Waldoboro; 22 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his siblings, Linda Karod and her husband Stanley of Camden, George Greenwood and his wife Sandra of West Poland, Robert Greenwood and his wife Sandi of Greene, and Jean Greenwood and companion Michael of Jefferson; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; two infant granddaughters; his brothers; Fred, Forest “Stanley” and Frank Greenwood and a sister, Caroline Chick. The family would like to thank all the workers at Kindred At Home and Beacon Hospice for the excellent care provided to James. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.comFuneral service with a Masonic service will be held at a 2 p.m. on Feb. 6, 2021 with visiting hours 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral at BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine. In lieu of flowers if desired contributions may be made in memory of James A. Greenwood to:DeMolay – PinetreeYouth Foundationc/o Paul DeschambaultP.O. Box 1521Saco, ME 04072 or:The Doris V. Greenwood Memorial Scholarship Fundc/o George GreenwoodP.O. Box 3763Auburn, ME 04212