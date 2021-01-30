LEWISTON – Peter B. Scott, 62, of Weld, died unexpectedly early Tuesday Morning at Central Maine Medical Center.

Peter was a carpenter for over 25 years, employed by James Knight Contracting in South Rumford until he semi-retired in 2013 and opened the Crow Holler Bottle Redemption Center in Weld.

Peter was an avid golfer, pool player and loved music. He played guitar with friends and would sing and play at family functions and social gatherings throughout the area, including The Dutch Treat, Farmington Fairgrounds and Mt. Blue State Park.

He was predeceased by his mother Lois Young Scott and father, Robert F. Scott of Wilton. He is survived by his life partner Jane Proctor of Weld; and their five children, Brian Proctor and his wife Suzy, Heather Scott Prouty and her husband John, Cassie Lewis and her husband Ken, Sarah Scott, R.J. Scott and his girlfriend Serene; nine grandchildren; a brother, Alan Scott and wife Judith, and a sister, Leslie Black and husband David.

Peter was a warm and loving, fun time person and loved to make people laugh and smile with his singing and jokes. His unexpected death will leave a big hole in everyone’s life.

Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Monday, from 4-6 p.m. where Maine Covid-19 guidelines will be followed with the use of masks, social distancing, and the use of masks. You may RSVP your attendance in his Book of Memories where there will be video tribute as well.

Graveside services will be held in the spring at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the family

c/o the funeral home