|Saturday, January 30
|AUTO RACING
|3:30 p.m.
NBC — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
|4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
|8 p.m.
NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Indianapolis
|11 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
|6 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
|BOXING
|6 p.m.
FOX — PBC Fight Night: Rances Barthelemy vs. All Rivera (Welterweights), Los Angeles
|8 p.m.
FOX — PBC Fight Night: Caleb Plant Vs. Caleb Truax (Super-Middleweights), Los Angeles
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPN — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Alabama at Oklahoma
ESPN2 — Clemson at Duke
ESPNU — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Texas A&M At Kansas State
|1 p.m.
CBS — Providence at Georgetown
NBCSN — La Salle at Virginia Commonwealth
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Wake Forest
CBSSN — George Mason at St. Bonaventure
ESPN — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Florida at West Virginia
ESPN2 — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Texas Tech at Louisiana State
ESPNU — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Texas Christian at Missouri
|2:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado
|3 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Penn State
|3:30 p.m.
FOX — Villanova At Seton Hall
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Florida State at Georgia Tech
CBSSN — Rhode Island at Dayton
ESPN — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Auburn at Baylor
ESPN2 — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Arkansas at Oklahoma State
ESPNU — Central Florida at Wichita State
|5 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Arizona
|5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Xavier at Butler
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
CBSSN — Pacific at Brigham Young
ESPN — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Kansas at Tennessee
ESPN2 — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Iowa State at Mississippi State
SECN — Mississippi at Georgia
|7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon State at UCLA
|7:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Purdue
|8 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Pittsburgh
CBSSN — Creighton at DePaul
ESPN — Gonzaga at Pepperdine
|8:30 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt
|10 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at San Diego State
ESPN2 — Stanford at Arizona State
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|2 p.m.
FS1 — Georgetown at Creighton
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|2:30 p.m.
NFLN — Senior Bowl: National Team vs. American Team, Mobile, Ala.
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
|10 p.m.
ESPNU — Washington at Utah
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
|5 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Ohio State
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois
|3:30 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Arkansas
|GOLF
|3:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
|3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|HORSE RACING
|1:30 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
|4 p.m.
FS1 — America’s Day at the Races
|5:30 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
|LUGE
|2:30 p.m.
NBC — FIL: World Luge Championships, Koenigssee, Germany
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8:30 p.m.
ABC — LA Lakers at Boston
|NHL HOCKEY
|1 p.m.
NHLN — New Jersey at Buffalo
|7 p.m.
NESN — Boston at Washington
NHLN — Toronto at Edmonton
|10 p.m.
NHLN — Vancouver at Winnipeg
|RODEO
|12 a.m. (Sunday)
CBSSN — PBR: The Coors Banquet Invitational, Okeechobee, Fla. (taped)
|SKIING
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (taped)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Everton
|9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Manchester City
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal
|10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Toluca FC at Club Tijuana Xolos
|TENNIS
|6:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Early Rounds
|X GAMES
|1 p.m.
ABC — X Games: Aspen 2021, Aspen, Colo.
|10 p.m.
ESPN — X Games: Aspen 2021, Aspen, Colo.
