(All times Eastern)
Saturday, January 30
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.

NBC — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

8 p.m.

NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Indianapolis

11 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

6 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

BOXING
6 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night: Rances Barthelemy vs. All Rivera (Welterweights), Los Angeles

8 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night: Caleb Plant Vs. Caleb Truax (Super-Middleweights), Los Angeles

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPN — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Alabama at Oklahoma

ESPN2 — Clemson at Duke

ESPNU — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Texas A&M At Kansas State

1 p.m.

CBS — Providence at Georgetown

NBCSN — La Salle at Virginia Commonwealth

2 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Wake Forest

CBSSN — George Mason at St. Bonaventure

ESPN — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Florida at West Virginia

ESPN2 — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Texas Tech at Louisiana State

ESPNU — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Texas Christian at Missouri

2:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado

3 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Penn State

3:30 p.m.

FOX — Villanova At Seton Hall

4 p.m.

ACCN — Florida State at Georgia Tech

CBSSN — Rhode Island at Dayton

ESPN — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Auburn at Baylor

ESPN2 — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Arkansas at Oklahoma State

ESPNU — Central Florida at Wichita State

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Arizona

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Butler

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

CBSSN — Pacific at Brigham Young

ESPN — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Kansas at Tennessee

ESPN2 — SEC/Big 12 Challenge: Iowa State at Mississippi State

SECN — Mississippi at Georgia

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon State at UCLA

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Purdue

8 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Pittsburgh

CBSSN — Creighton at DePaul

ESPN — Gonzaga at Pepperdine

8:30 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at San Diego State

ESPN2 — Stanford at Arizona State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Creighton

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.

NFLN — Senior Bowl: National Team vs. American Team, Mobile, Ala.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.

ESPNU — Washington at Utah

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
5 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Ohio State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Arkansas

GOLF
3:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

LUGE
2:30 p.m.

NBC — FIL: World Luge Championships, Koenigssee, Germany

NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.

ABC — LA Lakers at Boston

NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.

NHLN — New Jersey at Buffalo

7 p.m.

NESN — Boston at Washington

NHLN — Toronto at Edmonton

10 p.m.

NHLN — Vancouver at Winnipeg

RODEO
12 a.m. (Sunday)

CBSSN — PBR: The Coors Banquet Invitational, Okeechobee, Fla. (taped)

SKIING
3 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Everton

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Manchester City

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal

10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Toluca FC at Club Tijuana Xolos

TENNIS
6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Early Rounds

X GAMES
1 p.m.

ABC — X Games: Aspen 2021, Aspen, Colo.

10 p.m.

ESPN — X Games: Aspen 2021, Aspen, Colo.

