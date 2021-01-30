University of New Hampshire announces dean’s list

DURHAM, N.H. — The following area students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2020 semester:

Faye Taylor of Brownfield, honors; Kaia Staples of Brownfield, highest honors; Jasmine Taudvin of Gray, highest honors; Olivia Toole of Naples, high honors; Corilie Green of Pownal, highest honors; Michaela Morrill of Auburn, highest honors; Oliver Jacques of Auburn, honors; Rylee Saunders of Jay, high honors; Conrad Laroche Albert of Lewiston, honors.

Logan Lajoie of Mechanic Falls, highest honors; Laura Ireland of Wayne, honors; William Rolfe of West Paris, highest honors; Corinna Coulton of East Winthrop, highest honors; Kierra Rolston of Litchfield, high honors; Mark Greenwald of Readfield, honors; Hannah McLaughlin of Winthrop, high honors; Carolyn Frank of Chesterville, high honors; Emma Kearing of Carrabassett Valley, highest honors,

Students named to the dean’s list have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors, and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

BOSTON — The following local students have made the dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology for the fall 2020 semester:

Jacob Christopher Willette of Auburn, Mikaela Estes of Auburn, Brodi Leonard Farinas of Lewiston and Thomas Scott Worden of Minot.

DULUTH, Minn. — Ethan Livingood of Bethel was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at The College of St. Scholastica. Livingood is a first-year student majoring in exercise physiology – intended. Dean’s list members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Avery Sevigny of Peru has been named to the American International College (AIC) dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. Dean’s list students are full-time pupils who have achieved a 3.3 to 4.0 GPA.

BEREA, Ohio — Maighread Laliberte of Norway, a graduate of Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School majoring in neuroscience biology and biology, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Baldwin Wallace University.

Any full-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for 12 or more graded hours or part-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for six or more graded hours in the fall or spring semester will be placed on the list.

NEWTON, Mass. — Lasell University’s Fall Career Readiness Symposium featured presentations of research and visual art in December 2020.

Iva Willis of New Vineyard investigated a microbiology “misconception” for MythBusters-style exercise and summarized their findings to determine whether the “myth” is grounded in scientific fact. They shared their findings through an ePosterboard session at symposium.

Emily Anderson of Lisbon Falls participated in a discussion on the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine, based on an article published in the Harvard Gazette in November.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Fairfield University student Eisa Lee of Lewiston received dean’s list honors for the fall 2020 semester.

Students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours in a semester, have no outstanding or incomplete grades for that semester, and have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better.

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Rebecca Bero of North Monmouth excelled during the fall 2020 semester, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the dean’s list.

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Cedarville University named Makayla Gwinn of New Gloucester to the the fall 2020 dean’s list. The recognition required Gwinn to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Madison Taylor of Readfield, class of 2022 at Connecticut College, has been named to the dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester, achieving dean’s honors. Taylor is a government and history major.

ATLANTA, Ga. — Jakob Krzyston of Naples has earned a master of science in electrical and computer engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Bryant University has announced Matthew Hird of Lewiston, class of 2022, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.