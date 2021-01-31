LEWISTON – Beverly Gail Radomski, 82, of Lewiston, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 28, under hospice care at Clover Manor in Auburn. Beverly was born in Lewiston on Oct. 28, 1938, Ralph and Simone Spencer. Beverly retired from the Auburn School Department after more than 30 years of service. She was respected by many. She had worked in the Nurses’ Office, Personnel Office and Superintendent’s Office. She loved camping at Keoka Beach, reading, puzzles, playing board games and cards with friends, bird watching and her beloved Maine cats. She loved the holidays, especially spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her hobbies were handcrafts, including knitting, tatting, embroidery, and crewel. Beverly is survived by her three daughters, Cindy McNally, Judy and her husband Dennis Hazelton, and DeeDee and her husband Yves Larochelle. She had three grandchildren, Bradford Lange, Jessica McNally and Amanda Hazelton; and three great-grandchildren, Christian and Blake Lange and Anthony Burgos.She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Peter Anthony Radomski.﻿