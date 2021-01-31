Why isn’t there any site being prepared to administer COVID vaccinations in the Lewiston-Auburn area?

My friends have gotten appointments in Waterville, and news stories have shown others going to Greenville. A mass vaccination center is opening in Bangor on Tuesday, one is being set up in Scarborough, and others are proposed for Brunswick Landing and Portland sites.

New cases are declining statewide but increasing in L-A.

Peggy Volock, Auburn