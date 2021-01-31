Sydney Roy, left, skates Sunday afternoon with her mother, Angela, and her cousin, Norah Reeder, on a backyard ice rink built by the Reeder family, including Jen Reeder, right, in Lewiston. The two families say they have been enjoying the rink, especially because there has not been much snow — yet — this winter. Plans call for a larger rink next winter. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Riley Roy, 2, practices his stick work from a comfortable position on his knees Sunday afternoon at his cousin's backyard ice rink in Lewiston. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal