As a local heath care worker, I can personally attest to the devastating effects the COVID-19 pandemic is having on our society in general, our elderly population, and economy in particular.

Health care facilities are struggling to meet basic staffing needs of all shifts, thus I was astounded to read that elected officials in both the Androscoggin County Commission, and the state Legislature, were not adhering to masking requirements. Such irresponsible behavior should be remembered by voters the next time those officials are up for reelection.

One would think that 400,000 dead Americans would be firmly imprinted on the above-mentioned elected officials. If masks are required to be worn in local business locations, why should elected officials be above the law?

Pinky Mennealy, Auburn