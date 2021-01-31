Sunday, January 31
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
6 a.m.
NBCSN — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
2 p.m.
NBC — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBS — Michigan State at Ohio State
ESPN — Southern Methodist at Houston
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Loyola (Chicago) at Missouri State
3:30 p.m.
FOX — St. John’s at Marquette
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Sam Houston State at Stephen F. Austin
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Colgate at Holy Cross
6 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina State at Syracuse
ESPN2 — Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Northwestern
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington State at Washington
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Nevada (Las Vegas) at Nevada (Reno)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Syracuse
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Temple at Tulane
1 p.m.
FOX — Connecticut at DePaul
SECN — Missouri at Kentucky
2 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest
ESPNU — Florida at Tennessee
PAC-12N — Oregon at Colorado
3 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at South Carolina
4 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech
ESPN2 — Baylor at Iowa State
PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan State at Indiana
5 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Hula Bowl: Kai vs. AINA, Honolulu
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPNU — West Virginia at Oklahoma
COLLEGE WRESTLING
12 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Iowa
2 p.m.
BTN — Ohio State at Maryland
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
LUGE
6 p.m.
NBCSN — FIL: World Luge Championships, Koenigssee, Germany (taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
NBATV — Utah at Denver
7 p.m.
NBATV — Brooklyn at Washington
NFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — NFL Pro Bowl Celebration
ESPN — NFL Pro Bowl Celebration
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — New Jersey at Buffalo
5 p.m.
NHLN — Florida at Detroit
8 p.m.
NHLN — Colorado at Minnesota
RODEO
12 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Coors Banquet Invitational, Okeechobee, Fla. (taped)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Coors Banquet Invitational, Okeechobee, Fla. (taped)
SAILING
2 p.m.
NBCSN — America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Lazio at Atalanta
7 p.m.
FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Club América at Santos Laguna
TENNIS
6:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — American Track League: From Fayetteville, Ark
X GAMES
1 p.m.
ABC — X Games: Aspen 2021, Aspen, Colo.
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — X Games: Aspen 2021, Aspen, Colo.
