Sunday, January 31

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

6 a.m.

NBCSN — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

2 p.m.

NBC — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBS — Michigan State at Ohio State

ESPN — Southern Methodist at Houston

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola (Chicago) at Missouri State

3:30 p.m.

FOX — St. John’s at Marquette

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Sam Houston State at Stephen F. Austin

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Colgate at Holy Cross

6 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina State at Syracuse

ESPN2 — Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Northwestern

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington State at Washington

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada (Las Vegas) at Nevada (Reno)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Syracuse

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Temple at Tulane

1 p.m.

FOX — Connecticut at DePaul

SECN — Missouri at Kentucky

2 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest

ESPNU — Florida at Tennessee

PAC-12N — Oregon at Colorado

3 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at South Carolina

4 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech

ESPN2 — Baylor at Iowa State

PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan State at Indiana

5 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Hula Bowl: Kai vs. AINA, Honolulu

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPNU — West Virginia at Oklahoma

COLLEGE WRESTLING

12 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Iowa

2 p.m.

BTN — Ohio State at Maryland

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

LUGE

6 p.m.

NBCSN — FIL: World Luge Championships, Koenigssee, Germany (taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Utah at Denver

7 p.m.

NBATV — Brooklyn at Washington

NFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — NFL Pro Bowl Celebration

ESPN — NFL Pro Bowl Celebration

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — New Jersey at Buffalo

5 p.m.

NHLN — Florida at Detroit

8 p.m.

NHLN — Colorado at Minnesota

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Coors Banquet Invitational, Okeechobee, Fla. (taped)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Coors Banquet Invitational, Okeechobee, Fla. (taped)

SAILING

2 p.m.

NBCSN — America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Lazio at Atalanta

7 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Orlando, Fla.

8 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Club América at Santos Laguna

TENNIS

6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — American Track League: From Fayetteville, Ark

X GAMES

1 p.m.

ABC — X Games: Aspen 2021, Aspen, Colo.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — X Games: Aspen 2021, Aspen, Colo.

filed under: