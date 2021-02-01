LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen have agreed to allow Darcy’s Disposal Service of Turner to continue bringing trash and recyclables collected in town to the Transfer Station.

Owner Darcy Croteau of Turner has to get a commercial permit for this year, interim Town Manager Amanda Allen said last week. It costs $100.

Highway foreman Bill Nichols told selectmen Dec. 1 that he had received several complaints about the service taking too long at the station on Saturdays. He sent a letter to Croteau about the issue and her trailer not working properly.

Nichols gave her an opportunity to continue to use the station through December to see if improvements could be made by changing the day of disposals.

Her delivering Tuesdays makes a big difference when there is not so much traffic, Nichols wrote Monday.

“Darcy has fixed her trailer so it works a whole lot better,” he wrote. “The attendants have said she is really trying to make sure they do not hold anybody up.”

In other business at their Jan. 26 meeting, selectmen approved allowing Allen to hire a sewer clerk for 32 to 40 hours a week, she said last week.

