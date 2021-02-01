100 Years Ago: 1921

Work on the site of the Auburn YMCA continues regardless of the cold days. The big excavation continues to grow and there are lines of interested spectators watching the operation of the big derrick whenever the weather will permit.

50 Years Ago: 1971

The mayor of Lewiston urged a gathering of high school students Friday to create a vision of what they want to be. “You are what you think you are,” John J. Jenkins told 130 Foster Regional Applied Technology Center students at the Mt. Blue High School library. Jenkins was the speaker in the Team Cadre series, a federal project charged with encouraging students interested in nontraditional occupations, Foster Technology Center teacher Ray Therrien said. Jenkins volunteered his time to speak to Foster students. Jenkins, who grew up in Newark, N.J., said as a teen-ager he learned a valuable lesson from his mother about the way one’s attitude can shape one’s self-esteem. “l was complaining about how poor we were,” he said. “I went through that whole thing about being poor. My mother quickly criticized him for thinking that way and told him, ‘Poor is an attitude. You are who you think you are.'”

25 Years Ago: 1996

Several members of the 1945-46 Edward Little High School men’s basketball team, the last to capture a state championship, were honored Tuesday, Jan. 2, at the ELHS gymnasium prior to the regularly scheduled league game against Cheverus. Dan Driscoll, Bob St. Hilaire, Chester Ridley, Orvis Bonney, Norm Brackett and Bob Carpentier, were able to attend the event and received a standing ovation from the fans. The 1945-46 team was coached by Clyde Hatch, who led them to impressive wins over Biddeford, Portland and Deering in the Western A tournament. Team members who were unable to attend the event included William Freeman, Tom Auger, Don Macintosh, Stanley Bubier, Carlyle Coutts, John Hanlon, David Higgins and Don Robinson. All received a stadium blanket, a commemorative T shirt and other ELHS memorabilia.

The material used in Looking Back is produced exactly as it originally appeared although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

