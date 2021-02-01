Dustin Pedroia, one of the greatest second basemen in Boston Red Sox history, is retiring after 14 major leagues seasons, the team announced Monday.

A four-time All-Star who was the longest-tenured player on the Red Sox roster, Pedroia played in two World Series over 14 seasons and collected a third championship ring in 2018, when he was injured. In his career, he batted .299 with 140 homers and 725 RBIs.

“He seemed to will himself at times to lead us to victory,” former Red Sox manager Terry Francona said in a statement released by the team.

Monday’s announcement seemed inevitable. Pedroia, 37, was hampered by a knee injury in recent years that limited him to just nine games combined in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, including a rehab stint with Boston’s Double-A affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs. He continued to speak of a comeback before having what the Red Sox said was a “significant setback” after the 2019 season. He did not play at all in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Pedroia was selected by the Red Sox in the second round of the 2004 amateur draft. He played with the Sea Dogs in 2005, batting .324 with eight home runs and 40 RBI in 66 games, and was named to Baseball America’s Double-A All-Star Team. Pedroia was called up by the Red Sox late in the 2006 season, and was named American League Rookie of the Year in 2007 and the league’s Most Valuable Player in 2008. A four-time Gold Glove winner, he played in 1,506 games – surpassed only among Red Sox second baseman by Hall of Famer Bobby Doerr.

“(He is) arguably the best second baseman to wear a Sox uniform,” said former Red Sox manager John Farrell. “From the first day of spring training to the final out of each season his competitiveness and determination were an example to all. Any conversation about the greatest players in Red Sox history has to include Dustin Pedroia.”

The 5-foot-9 Pedroia is the only player ever to earn Rookie of the Year, Gold Glove and MVP awards along with a World Series championship in his first two full seasons. Only nine other players have accomplished those feats in their entire careers.

“Dustin came to represent the kind of grit, passion, and competitive drive that resonates with baseball fans everywhere and especially with Red Sox fans,” Red Sox Principal Owner John Henry said in a press release. “He played the game he loves in service to our club, its principles and in pursuit of championships. Most of all we are forever grateful to him for what he brought to our club and to our region as an important role model showing all of us how much one can accomplish with determination and hard work.

Pedroia’s career effectively ended early in the 2017 season when Baltimore’s Manny Machado slid into second base, spikes-up, and connected with Pedroia’s left leg. Pedroia played in 105 games that year but had surgery afterward; he admitted to rushing back in 2018, when he lasted only three games before going back on the injured list.

“He’s the heart and soul of this team,” infielder Brock Holt said before the 2018 World Series, after the Red Sox won a franchise-record 108 regular-season games en route to the title. “He’s been here the longest. He’s won two World Series. So to have him here – it’s always better with him here than when he’s gone.”

Added former Red Sox third baseman Mike Lowell: “From the first day I met Pedey, I was impressed with the love he had for the game of baseball, the competitive fire to always go out and give 100%, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. The Red Sox found a gem at second base and he proved his worth year after year.”

The Red Sox will honor the final year of the eight-year contract extension he signed prior to the 2014 season. Of his $12 million salary for 2021, $2.5 million is deferred without interest and payable on July 15, 2028. His contract called for deferred payments for previous salaries of $2 million each on July 15 this year and in 2022, 2023 and 2024, and $2.5 million each in 2025, 2026 and 2027.

“Dustin is the most inspiring person and player I have ever been around,” said former Red Sox pitcher Jonathan Papelbon. “He makes everyone around him a better player and person. He is a first ballot Hall of Famer! I am lucky to call him a friend, and to have played with him and win a world championship with him.”

