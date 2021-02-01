DEAR SUN SPOTS: How do I stop the stimulus checks from direct depositing into my bank account? In other words, I don’t want any more of these checks.—No name, no town

ANSWER: I believe your financial institution could answer this for you or you could consult your financial planner or your tax preparer, if you have one.

Most likely, the stimulus checks are going into your bank account automatically if the IRS has your bank routing and account numbers on file for your yearly tax refund. You can delete or change that information when you file your 2020 return.

However, please consider this: if you just do not need the money and no one in your family or close to you does, you could donate it to a nonprofit organization or to a person who could really use it. There are so many people struggling right now in very big ways all around you. If you do want to make a donation and are not sure where you want this money to go, call 211 Maine (at 2-1-1) and they can help.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: You are L-A’s center of information. I have been trying to find Ziploc pint freezer bags that come in a small box of 20. We cannot find them anywhere. It looks like they are no longer in production. They are manufactured by S.C. Johnson & Son Inc. Any information would be welcome.—Don, Lewiston

ANSWER: Okay, Sun Spotters. I need you to be on the lookout for these and share what you know.

This bag (7 inches by 5 inches) is also labeled as “small” or “sandwich,” and they do seem to be out of stock at several stores. I saw that Amazon and walmart.com had them though.

I know these little bags are really convenient, but for your food storage needs, I gently suggest you look at other reusable alternatives if at all possible. Readers, send in your ideas.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: On Saturday afternoon, my lightweight car got stuck in the small parking lot on the lab end of Whitman Spring Road in Auburn. I would like to thank a lovely gentleman who drove by and turned around to help me, his wife who patiently waited in their car and a young man from Aroostook County who added his muscle and wisdom. As the gentleman said when I thanked him, “This is Maine.”—Patty, no town

ANSWER: Yes, it is. I’m so glad you were rescued so efficiently and cordially. This story reminds me of a time years ago when my tires were spinning on a very icy patch. A young female college student came running to help me. She fetched a small bag of kitty litter, a sand shovel and a rubber floor mat from her vehicle. She then did some maneuvering and pushing, and in minutes my car was unstuck. She was a gem.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding yellow peas, Wards Market on Pine Street in Lewiston carries both green and yellow whole peas, as well as split peas. Happy cooking.—No name, Roxbury

ANSWER: Here is another place to shop for those whole yellow peas (Sun Spots, Jan. 20). I’m certainly glad to know there is not a shortage.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: