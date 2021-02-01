Players are not the only ones having to adjust to wearing masks. Referees, like this one during the Carrabec at Spruce Mountain girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 26, are doing it in style with matching attire. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Paul Forgues clears snow Wednesday, Jan. 27, from his car in Auburn. Forgues said the lack of significant snow this winter has been just fine with him. “I’m loving that we have had no snow,” he said. “If we are going to have snow, this is just the right amount. I used to ski when I was younger, but not anymore. The mountains can have all the snow they want.” Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Kevin Young of Lewiston picks up trash Monday, Jan. 25, along the bank of the Androscoggin River in Auburn. Young said clean water and erosion issues are important to him. “I try to do my part,” he said. “I do a little bit of it at a time.” Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Julie McCabe of Lewiston plays Tuesday., Jan. 26, with her 2-year-old daughter, Griffin Campbell, at Chestnut Street Park in Auburn. McCabe said it was their first time visiting the park. “It’s nice to diversify our outings a bit,” she said. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Chase Grondin, 4, leads the way on a family hike Sunday, Jan. 24, along the Whitman Spring Road Trail along the banks of Lake Auburn. Stacey, Jeremy and big brother Connor, 6, follow behind. The family, who live in Turner, bundled up to go on one of their favorite walks to get out in the fresh air. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Ellie Schindler gets hit in the face with a snowball Thursday, Jan. 28, by her brother Koda while he helped shovel their driveway in Auburn with his grandmother ,Jean Leighton, not pictured. The siblings, covered in snow, laughed as snow continued fall. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
A pair of Canada robins squabble as they feed on berries in a tree Wednesday, Jan. 27, on Jeffrey Street in Lewiston. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Pauline and Fern Labbe enjoy their lunch while looking out at Lake Auburn on Sunday, Jan. 24. The couple has several spots they like to park and look at the lake, in all types of weather. “It’s something to do,” Fern said “especially now with the pandemic.” Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Jason Stubbs, 15, rides his snowmobile in a field near his home in Oxford on Wednesday, Jan.28, in the fresh snow. Stubbs says he has only been riding two or three times this season. “There hasn’t been a lot of snow. It’s nice out and this gives me something to do,” Stubbs said. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo