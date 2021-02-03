REGION — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering a second session of the 4-H for All club for youth ages 5–13 who are new, or interested in becoming, 4-H members. Meetings will be held online from 6–7 p.m. starting Feb. 17, and continuing March 17 and April 21.

The 4-H for All club gives youth and families a way to explore 4-H and connect with others across Maine. Youth will participate in projects, and learn what 4-H has to offer and how to become more involved in the program.

The club is free to join; registration is required. Register on the 4-H for All webpage to receive the meeting link. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sara King, 207.743.6329; [email protected]

